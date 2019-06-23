Express Outshine Cubs in 8-3 Victory

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Round Rock Express (44-31) bats sparked in an 8-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs (42-34) on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. Nine E-Train batters recorded at least one hit to propel the game four victory.

Round Rock LHP Cionel Pérez (1-1, 5.80) earned the win in his first appearance since rejoining the team after a stint with the Houston Astros. The righty pitched 4.0 solid innings out of the bullpen, allowing only three hits while punching out four. On the losing side, I-Cubs RHP Colin Rea (8-2, 3.89) surrendered seven runs, four of which were earned, on eight hits and four walks.

Express 3B Josh Rojas led off the game by crushing a solo shot to give Round Rock the advantage just two pitches into the contest.

However, Iowa broke through in the home half of the second inning as 1B Jim Adduci and 2B Robel Garcia teamed up for a pair of singles that were eventually plated on a two-run double off the bat of C Taylor Davis. The I-Cubs extended their lead the next frame as LF Donnie Dewees sent a home run into the right field berm.

In the fourth, Round Rock worked to level the score at three before taking their second lead of the afternoon. CF Drew Ferguson notched a leadoff single and 2B Nick Tanielu mimicked the hit. DH AJ Reed then doubled to score Ferguson and Tanielu from second and first respectively. The designated hitter then advanced to third on a Garrett Stubbs fly out and raced home for the go-ahead run on a RF Chas McCormick sacrifice fly.

Round Rock plated a trio of insurance runs in the fifth. 1B Taylor Jones opened the inning by jumping aboard via a Dewees fielding error then SS Jack Mayfield singled. Finally, LF Austin Dennis loaded the bases with a single moments before Reed worked a bases-loaded walk to knock in Jones. Mayfield and Dennis followed closely thereafter via a Stubbs single, extending the lead to 7-3.

As icing on the cake, Jones notched an eighth-inning double prior to a Mayfield RBI single further widening the gap to 8-3. Express RHP Felipe Paulino made his first appearance since being signed as a free agent and threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to shut down hope of an I-Cubs comeback.

Round Rock and Iowa compete in a rubber match on Monday afternoon to conclude the series. Express RHP Brandon Bielak (0-3, 9.17) is set to face off against I-Cubs RHP Trevor Clifton (2-6, 4.73). First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

