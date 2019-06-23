Dodgers score late, but suffer third straight loss

Oklahoma City - The Memphis Redbirds built a 7-0 lead as they held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to three hits through seven innings Sunday night and sent the Dodgers to an 8-2 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers (30-44) scored two runs in the eighth inning and added four late hits in the game, but were unable to overcome the early deficit as Memphis took a 3-1 lead in the five-game series between the teams.

The Dodgers took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Sunday night as part of MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign, while Memphis played as the Música and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The first three batters of the game reached for Memphis on a walk, double and two-run triple by John Nogowski for a 2-0 lead. A RBI single by Lane Thomas with one out pushed the Memphis lead to 3-0.

The Redbirds (32-44) tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning. Edmundo Sosa hit into a fielder's choice with one out, allowing a run to score. Nogowski followed and hit a grounder down the left-field line for a RBI double and a 5-0 lead.

Thomas led off the sixth inning with a solo homer out to left field for a 6-0 Redbirds lead. Thomas then hit his second home run in as many innings when he added a solo shot in the seventh inning for a 7-0 Memphis advantage.

The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning ending a stretch of 16 straight scoreless innings against the Redbirds after suffering a 5-0 shutout loss Saturday night. Connor Joe hit a towering home run out of the ballpark to left field to lead off and put the Dodgers on the board, 7-1. The home run was Joe's fifth of the season.

Zach Reks and Edwin RÃ-os followed with back-to-back singles. Later with two outs, Rocky Gale connected on a RBI single into left-center field to score Reks and cut Memphis' lead to 7-2.

Memphis' Adolis Garcia hit a RBI single up the middle to extend to an 8-2 lead in the ninth inning.

Redbirds starting pitcher Alex Reyes exited game in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent injury and Jesus Cruz entered the game to pitch for the Redbirds. Cruz (2-5) pitched 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings in the win. He did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (4-3) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dodgers have now lost three straight games, as well as four of their last five games and five of their last seven games. They close out their series against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

