Aces Shutout Albuquerque for Third Consecutive Victory

Reno, Nevada - The Aces pitching staff turned in a masterful performance tonight in their 1-0 victory over Albuquerque. The Isotopes scattered just three hits over nine innings off of Alex Young, Bradin Hagens, Joey Krehbiel, Lucas Luetge, and Ben Taylor. Bradin Hagens picked up his first win of the season after throwing four innings of relief for starter Alex Young who was removed after the second inning. Hagens allowed just one hit and struck out four in tonight's appearance. Ben Taylor picked up his first save of the season for Reno. The lone Aces run came off the bat of infielder Wyatt Mathisen who launched a solo home run over the left field fence in the last half of the second inning. This game clocked in at two hours and thirty-six minutes, the second fastest game of the season for the ball club behind the April 19th game against El Paso (2:29). Ricky Nolasco will take the ball Sunday afternoon for the Aces with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

- Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-4, HR)

- Juniel Querecuto (3-for-4, 2B)

- Aces Pitching (9.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 11 K)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Yonathan Daza (2-for-4)

Sam Hilliard (1-for-2, 3B)

Pat Dean (6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 4 BB)

Notes & Information

Welcome Back - Kevin Cron returned to the Aces lineup tonight for the first time since May 22nd. Prior to being optioned, Cron hit .213 in 23 games with the D-backs with four home runs. Entering tonight's contest, Cron was batting .339 in Reno with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 44 games. The Albuquerque Isotopes did not test the power of Cron tonight and walked him three times. The last time Cron walked three times in a single game was on April 14 against El Paso. He has now done this three times in his Aces Career (6/22/19, 4/14/19 & 6/9/18).

No Runs for You - The 1-0 victory was the second Aces shutout of the 2019 campaign. In seven innings of work, the Reno bullpen allowed just two hits and struck out nine. The Last Aces shutout was on May 1 against Las Vegas. There have been 53 shutout victories in franchise history (2019 - 2, 2018 - 3, 2017 - 4, 2016 - 4, 2015 - 4, 2014 - 8, 2013 - 7, 2012 - 3, 2011 - 4, 2010 - 4, 2009 - 10). The last time Reno had a 1-0 shutout win was on May 1, 2016 vs. Albuquerque.

Welcome to the Show - Domingo Leyba picked up his first Major League hit tonight with the Arizona Diamondbacks, singling in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants. Leyba signed as an International Free Agent out of the Dominican Republic as a 16-year-old. He appeared in 550 Minor League games and was hitting .289 with 10 homers and 49 runs scored with Triple-A Reno in 2019.

