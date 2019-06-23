Aces Shut out Isotopes, 1-0
June 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Aces 1 (32-42), Isotopes 0 (31-44) - Greater Nevada Field - Reno, Nev.
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes recorded three hits on Saturday night ... Yonathan Daza finished the game 2-for-4 while Sam Hilliard connected on the only extra-base hit of the night for the Isotopes, a triple.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Pat Dean took the loss despite a quality start. The southpaw allowed one run over his 1.0 innings on the mound ... In his Triple-A debut, Ben Bowden tossed a scoreless inning while Yency Almonte also recorded a scoreless frame.
TOPES TIDBITS: Now at 31-44, the Isotopes are 13 games under .500 and at their low-water mark of the season ... Tonight's shutout was the sixth time this season Albuquerque has failed to score a run.
ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Reno Aces, 2:05 p.m. MT, Greater Nevada Field
PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 7.56), Aces: RHP (0-1, 14.21)
