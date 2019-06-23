Isotopes Avoid Series Sweep, Win 8-6

Reno, Nevada - The Albuquerque Isotopes avoided a series sweep at Greater Nevada Field this afternoon with an 8-6 victory. The visiting Isotopes jumped out to an early 4-0 lead that saw Aces starter Ricky Nolasco exit after facing just a single batter. Reno responded quickly with one of their own on a Kevin Cron double-play ball. The big inning for Reno came in the bottom of the third. Yasmany Tomas drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run of the inning and Wyatt Mathisen connected on a Nelson Gonzalez fastball for his first grand slam of the season. Unfortunately for Reno, the Isotopes rallied for two against closer Jimmie Sherfy in the top of the ninth inning to secure the victory. The loss drops the Aces to a record of 32-43 with one game remaining in the series. Both squads will play again tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

- Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-3, Grand Slam)

- Carlos Asuaje (1-for-1, 2B)

- Abraham Almonte (2-for-4, 2 R)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Kyle Freeland (2.2 IP, 5 ER, 4 K, Ejection)

Roberto Ramos (3-for-4, R, 2 RBI)

Yonathan Daza (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday June 24 Albuquerque RHP Matt Koch vs. RHP Tim Melville 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Top Talent in Downtown Reno - Left-hander Kyle Freeland got the start for Albuquerque this afternoon. Freeland made it a quick appearance and was ejected from today's contest with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Prior to his ejection, Freeland allowed five runs on two hits and struck out four. His second Major League season (2018) saw him set the Rockies franchise record for ERA in a single-season, logging a 2.85 ERA to go along with a 17-7 record. In his lone postseason appearance, he threw 6.2 shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card at Wrigley Field, scattering four hits and walking just one while striking out six.

Mathisen Party of Four: Wyatt Mathisen launched a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning this afternoon against Albuquerque reliever Nelson Gonzalez. Reno has now hit four slams this season: Mathisen (today vs. Albuquerque), Tim Locastro (4/25 vs. FRE), Andrew Aplin (4/27 vs. FRE) and Abraham Almonte (5/5 @ SAC).

