Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (31-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-43)

Sunday, June 23 - 6:05 p.m. (CT) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (13,066) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Game #76 - Road Game #40 (19-20)

RHP Alex Reyes (1-3, 7.67) vs RHP Daniel Corcino (4-2, 3.88)

BY THE NUMBERS

.212 Opponent's batting average against Jake Woodford. That number ranks 3rd in the Pacific Coast League. Woodford has only allowed more than five hits in two of his 15 starts.

8 Number of home runs this season by Joe Hudson. His solo shot in the fourth last night matched his career high for most home runs in a season, set in 2014.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their brief five-game road trip in the fourth game of this five-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds earned their fourth shut-out victory of the season last night in a 5-0 win, backed by 7.0 scoreless innings from Jake Woodford. It was his also his seventh quality start for the Redbirds in 15 outings and his first since June 4 at Tacoma. Yariel Gonzalez and Joe Hudson each had a solo home run and both have homered in back-to-back contests. John Nogowski also extended his hitting streak to season-high eight games. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Alex Reyes is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his ninth start and 16th appearance of 2019 across all levels. Reyes has made nine appearances, six starts, with the Redbirds this season, going 1-3, 7.67 (23 ER/27.0 IP). In his last time out on Tuesday vs. Las Vegas, he suffered the loss (5.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R/ER, 3 BB, 9 SO) in the Redbirds' 12-1 defeat to the Aviators. It was the longest outing of the season by Reyes this season at any level and it was the second time in his last three starts that he has fanned at least nine batters. However, he also allowed a career-high 10 hits and at least six earned runs for the second time in his last four starts. He also became the first Redbirds pitcher since Kevin Herget on July 19, 2018 to strikeout at least 10 batters in a game in his start on June 8 at Reno. Reyes has made one start against Oklahoma City on June 2, suffering the loss (4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 3 HR) in the Redbirds' 8-2 defeat to the Dodgers. Prior to that start, he had made two starts at Palm Beach following his activation and transfer from the 7-Day Injured List on May 23, where Reyes went 0-1, 1.93 (2 ER/9.1 IP) to go along with 11 strikeouts and just three walks. Overall, opponents at the Triple-A level are batting just .265 (26x98). Reyes began the season with St. Louis, where he went 0-1, 15.00 (5 ER/3.0 IP) in four relief appearances for the Cardinals before he was optioned to Memphis on April 7. The Elizabeth, N.J., native enters his seventh professional season and has spent them all in the St. Louis organization. The 24-year-old entered 2019 ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals system by Baseball America for the fourth straight year. He was also ranked as the No.5 right-handed prospect by the same publication.

The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Daniel Corcino in tonight's contest. The 28-year-old is scheduled to make his 10th start and 11th appearance overall this season. Corcino has gone 4-2, 3.88 (22 ER/53.0 IP) in his 10 outings and is allowing a .233 opponent's average (45x193). His ERA would rank 6th in the Pacific Coast League if he qualified and his average against would rank T-4th in the PCL. In his last time out on June 5 vs. Sacramento, Corcino took no-decision in his quality start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in the Dodgers' 2-1 defeat to the River Cats. It was his second-straight quality start and his fifth outing this season of allowing one earned run. He also fanned at least six batters in back-to-back starts for the first time April 5-13. He has issued two walks or fewer in eight of his outings and has only allowed two home runs over his last 22.0 innings pitched. After that start, Corcino was placed on the Injured List and was activated on Thursday. He has faced the Redbirds one time this season on May 31 at AutoZone Park, earning the win in his quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) in the Dodgers' 6-2 victory over the Redbirds. Overall in 2018, Corcino went 1-0, 1.29 (3 ER/21.0 IP) in four starts. The Azua, Dominican Republic., native is in his 12th professional season and his fifth with the Los Angeles-NL organization. He has also spent time with the Cincinnati and Chicago-NL organizations.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 163-178 and trail 70-100 on the road. The 'Birds have just winning records at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in just three seasons (2018, 2013, 2000). The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 32-34 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 100-127 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (31-44), backed by a quality start from Jake Woodford, blanked the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) in the third game of this series Saturday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Redbirds scored in the first inning for the second straight night, this time through a two-out, two-run double by John Nogowski, bringing home Kramer Robertson and Edmundo Sosa, after they led off the game with back-to-back walks. He would later drive in Adolis Garcia, with his second double of the night, in the eighth.

Nogowski extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games and has now collected at least one RBI in eight of his last 10 games.

Those two runs were more than enough for the Redbirds as Woodford dominated on the mound, allowing just two hits in 7.0 innings of work and fanning four. It was the fourth time in his 15 starts that he has not allowed an earned run and the fifth time this season he has completed at least 7.0 innings of work.

Dominic Leone closed out the contest with 2.0 scoreless frames in relief, allowing no hits and striking out four.

The two hits allowed tonight set a season-low for the pitching staff and only five total batters reached base safely for the Dodgers. It was also the Redbirds fourth shut-out victory of the season.

Joe Hudson and Yariel Gonzalez each homered for the second straight night, with solo shots in the fourth and seventh innings respectively.

Rangel Ravelo in his first game back with the Redbirds, after making his Major League debut the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, went 1-for-4.

Lane Thomas, who had missed eight games while on the Injured List, also went 1-for-4 in his return.

Seven of the nine starters had at least one hit and three had multi-hit performances.

NOGOWSKI ON A ROLL: After his 2-for-4, three RBI performance last night, John Nogowski extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games. At the beginning of this stretch, Nogowski was batting .272 to go along with a .394 OBP and is now posting a season-high .307 average and a .420 OBP. He has five multi-hit games during this span and has drove in at least one run in seven of the eight games.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster move was made prior to Saturday's contest:

Chris Chinea and Evan Kruczynski were transferred to Double-A Springfield while Rangel Ravelo was optioned by St. Louis. Lane Thomas was also reinstated off of the 7-Day Injured List after missing eight games.

Kruczynski went 1-2, 8.01 (27 ER/40.1 IP) in his first stint at the Triple-A level in seven games, six starts.

Ravelo returns from his first big league stint, where he went 1-for-6, collecting his first Major League hit on Wednesday. He also made his MLB debut on Monday in a pinch-hit spot after 838 career games at the minor league level.

LAS VEGAS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds were swept at home in four games by the Las Vegas Aviators to end their seven-game homestand. The Redbirds have been swept in three of their last four series at home, going 2-15 during that span, stretching all the way back to May 25. This was the third time in the last six series between the two teams that the series was taken via a sweep. It also marked the second time in series history that Las Vegas earned a series sweep against the Redbirds. The Redbirds had previously won the last eight contests at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored just 19 runs in the four games and were held to just one run in the series finale on Tuesday. The offense slugged only a total of three homers and collected 12 extra-base hits overall. Against Las Vegas pitching, Memphis was held to a .259 average (36x139) and had nine players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds averaged nine hits per game, but only went 10-for-45 with runners in scoring position.

John Nogowski was one of the stand-out performers at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with seven RBI, driving in at least one run in each contest. Nogowski extended his current hitting streak to five games, matching a season high. He had multi-hit games in the first two games of the series and he ranks 4th on the Redbirds with 13 multi-hit performances overall. After going 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut on June 14 vs. Salt Lake, Conner Capel continued his hot start at this level, going 6-for-16 with four doubles against the Aviators. Capel also has a current five-game hitting streak, hitting safely in all of his first five Triple-A contests. Randy Arozarena finished his series strong after going 0-for-5 in the series opener, going 7-for-12 with two doubles and a lead-off home run in Monday's contest. After joining the Redbirds on June 12, Arozarena is batting .367 (11x30) with two home runs and seven RBI. Yariel Gonzalez launched a game-tying two-run home run in his Triple-A debut on June 16 and Irving Lopez also collected his first two hits at this level on June 16 as well.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-3, 12.10 (23 ER/17.1 IP) fanning 18 batters while issuing 12 walks. Three of the four starts allowed at least six earned runs in the start and none recorded a quality start for the third straight series. They also allowed just two home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .383 (31x81). Harold Arauz allowed just three earned runs in 5.0 innings of work in his start in the opener on June 15, his first with the Redbirds since April 24. Despite allowing seven runs on 10 hits in his start, Jake Woodford retired his last 10 batters faced to reach the 6.0 innings mark for the seventh time this season in 14 starts. Alex Reyes fanned nine batters in his 5.0 innings of work, his longest outing with the Redbirds this season. The Memphis bullpen went 0-1, 11.37 (23 ER/18.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts. Hunter Cervenka tossed 2.1 scoreless innings during the series, lowering his season ERA to 2.19, leading all Redbird relievers with at least 20 appearances.

RAVELO GETS THE CALL: Prior to Monday night's game Rangel Ravelo had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals and for the first time in his career, headed to the big leagues. A 10-year veteran who has also spent time in the Chicago-AL and Oakland organizations in slated to make his Major League debut after 838 games at the minor league level across various levels. In 63 games with the Redbirds this season, Ravelo has batted .333, including .489 (22x45) in 12 games this month. He entered today ranked 8th in the Pacific Coast League in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage (.414), and 7th in hits. He also leads the Redbirds in all of those categories, including a team-high 17 multi-hit games. On Tuesday, Ravelo collected his career Major League hit against the Miami Marlins.

GOING TO THE SHOW: Following the contract of Rangel Ravelo being purchased Monday by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds have now had six members from their Opening Night roster get called up to St. Louis and make their Major League debuts. Ravelo joins Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Lane Thomas as the fourth Redbirds position player to earn a call up, joining pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley. The six call-ups match the 2018 Redbirds who also had six players get promoted to St. Louis and they would all make their Major League debuts with the club. The 2017 Redbirds had nine players that would go on to make their MLB debuts.

