OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 23, 2019

Memphis Redbirds (31-44) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-43)

Game #74 of 140/Home #34 of 70 (11-22)

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 7.67) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (4-2, 3.88)

Sunday, June 23, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to even their series against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:05 p.m. as the first ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! of the season wraps up at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Memphis Música...Memphis leads the current series, 2-1.

Last Game: Memphis pitchers Jake Woodford and Dominic Leone held the Dodgers to two hits as the Redbirds shut out the Dodgers, 5-0, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Woodford (5-3) pitched seven scoreless innings. He held the Dodgers to one hit until Jake Peter singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Woodford issued three walks and recorded four strikeouts in the win. Leone followed on the mound and held the Dodgers without a hit or run over the final two innings, recording four strikeouts. Memphis took a quick lead in the first inning. Kramer Robertson and Edmundo Sosa started the game with back-to-back walks and both runners came around to score when John Nogowski hit a fly ball to deep center field for a double and a 2-0 lead. Joe Hudson homered in the fourth inning to extend the Redbirds' lead to 3-0. Yariel Gonzalez added a solo homer on the first pitch of the seventh inning to push Memphis' lead to 4-0. Back-to-back doubles by Adolis Garcia and Nogowski in the eighth inning gave the Redbirds a 5-0 advantage. Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (4-2) returns from a stint on the Injured List seeking his team-leading fifth win of the season...Corcino last pitched June 5 against Sacramento, holding the River Cats to one run and five hits over 6.0 innings to tie his longest outing of the season. He issued one walk and recorded six strikeouts in no decision...He was placed on the IL June 7, retroactive to June 6, and activated June 20...Over his last two outings, Corcino has allowed just two runs and eight hits over 12.0 innings with 14 strikeouts...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in eight of his 10 games this season and to just one run five times, including in three of his last four outings...He spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Tonight is Corcino's second start of the season against the Redbirds. He pitched 6.0 innings May 31 at Memphis, holding the Redbirds to one run and three hits with two walks and a season-best eight K's, helping the Dodgers to a 6-2 win. In five career starts against Memphis, Corcino is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and .180 BAA.

Against the Música/Redbirds: 2019: 5-2 2018: 6-10 All-time: 179-163 At OKC: 99-70

The Dodgers are meeting Memphis for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and outhit them, 37-25, holding Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season each team won its division and met in the American Conference Finals last September, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before going on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013).

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City: MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions...The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, a key component of the Dodgers; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture that resides under them; and as a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked to the sky during his windup.

Taking Offense: The Dodgers were shut out last night for the sixth time this season, tying them for most in the PCL with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. It was also the first time this season the Dodgers were blanked at home. Last night marked the third time this season OKC collected two or fewer hits in a game, as the Dodgers were held to two singles by Shane Peterson and Jake Peter. It was just the third time all season the team did not collect an extra-base hit and only the second time in the last 67 games. The last instance was May 22 at New Orleans, when the team was held to one hit...Prior to last night, the Dodgers had scored a combined 75 runs and tallied 109 hits over their previous 10 games.

On Strike: Four Dodgers pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts last night to record OKC's 37th double-digit strikeout game of the season and 10th in the last 14 games. The Dodgers are tied for second in the PCL with 701 K's over 624.0 innings, trailing league-leader Sacramento (719 K's/661.2 IP) and tied with New Orleans, which has pitched 25.1 innings more than OKC...However, last night also marked the 18th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .394 overall and .399 over the last 50 games (since May 1).

Home-Less: With last night's loss, the Dodgers fell to 11-22 at home this season, including an 8-19 mark over the last 27 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 11 home victories are tied for the second-fewest among the 120 full-season teams in the Minors...OKC has an overall -72 run differential at home and -68 over the last 27 games...OKC has allowed at least five runs in 23 of the last 28 home games. The team's current 6.21 ERA at home is fifth-highest in the Minors...Last season the Dodgers didn't lose their 22nd home game until July 29 (33-22).

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks has hit safely 13 of his last 14 games, batting .387 (24x62) with nine multi-hit games, six homers and 20 RBI...Reks has also hit safely in 17 of his last 18 starts, going 30-for-81 (.370) with seven home runs, six doubles and 25 RBI...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 18 total homers and 53 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 65 games.

Around the Horn: Catcher Will Smith has been recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and double Friday and had homered in six of his last seven games...Over his last 14 outings, reliever Kevin Quackenbush has allowed one run and nine hits, with three walks and 24 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. He enters tonight with nine consecutive scoreless appearances, totaling 9.2 innings (6 H, 2 BB, 16 K)...Fellow bullpen mate Justin Grimm retired all four batters he faced last night and has turned in a scoreless outing in nine of his last 11 games. During that time he's held opponents to a .182 average (8x44) with 18 strikeouts in 13.0 IP...The Dodgers have allowed 12 homers over the last four games after giving up 12 homers over the first 15 games of June...The Dodgers are 2-12 across Friday-Sunday home games, including 0-4 on Chaparral Energy Family Sundays.

