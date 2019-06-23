Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (30-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-34)

June 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #75: Nashville Sounds (30-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-34)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (5-5, 4.21) vs. RHP Robert Dugger (0-0, ---)

First Pitch: 1:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Robert Dugger: 23-year-old Robert Dugger starts for the Baby Cakes in game four of the series today. It will be his Triple-A debut. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.31 ERA in 13 games (all starts) with Double-A Jachsonville this season. He has covered 70.2 innings and has allowed 57 hits and 21 walks to go along with 73 strikeouts. Meyer last pitched on June 10 in a start versus Montgomery. He allowed 5 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks in 5.0 innings. He got the loss in the 9-4 game. In his minor league career, Dugger is 24-20 with a 3.31 ERA in 81 games (62 starts). He has racked up 368 strikeouts in 378.0 innings. The Marlins drafted him in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech.

Double-Double: Carlos Tocci is the first Nashville hitter to have two doubles in one game this season. Nashville has not been a team of extra-base hits, as they are tied-for-fifthteenth in extra-base hits. They are also ranked last in doubles.

A Bigger Win: With the 10-3 win last night, it was the first time Nashville won by more than three runs since May 26 verus Round Rock. The seven runs tied for the largest margin of victory this season, matching May 8 at Oklahoma City. In the 19 games played in June, 14 of those games had a pitcher record a save from either the Sounds or their opponent. Thursday night's game broke a streak in which five-straight games had a save recorded, second to the season-long six-straight from May 28 to June 2. In the 22 games since May 28, 19 were decided by 3 runs or less. Overall, the Sounds are 21-23 in games decided by 3 runs or less.

What's the word around Nashville?

Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest)

Final Four time in the Ballpark Digest 2019 MiLB Triple-A #bestoftheballparks fan vote! We're asking you to choose between First Tennessee Park (@nashvillesounds home) and @thelvballpark (@AviatorsLV home). Every vote counts! To vote, go here: ballparkdigest.com/2019/06/20/its...

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

.@nashvillesounds at NOLA 1:00 G4 of 5G set. Pregame 12:45 incl. chat w/ OF Carlos Tocci, who went 4-for-5 last night, has reached in 20 straight.

????: 97.5-FM @iHeartRadio

????: @tunein app (search Nashville Sounds)

????: @MiLB First Pitch app

????: bit.ly/2oHf5qS

David Carpenter (@DCarpenter29)

Still waiting on â¦â¦@TwitterSupportâ© to release @DimTillard from @Twitter Prison.... and yes that's my jersey being used as a napkin #FreeDilly

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.