Slugfest in Salt Lake goes Fresno's way, 13-12

June 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Salt Lake City, Utah - The Fresno Grizzlies (39-36) survived the Salt Lake Bees (34-40) 13-12 in front of a crowd of 12,386 from Smith's Ballpark. The four hour and five minute contest was the longest nine-inning game in Bees' history, beating the old record by one minute. Both clubs combined for 25 runs, 32 hits and eight walks. Every Fresno starter recorded at least one hit with 18 overall. Carter Kieboom led the Grizzly charge with four hits, reaching base five times.

Jose Marmolejos and Jake Noll each went deep for the Grizzlies. Marmolejos punished a three-run shot in the third, his seventh of the year. It lengthened his hit streak to seven contests. He is 20-for-44 (.455) in his last 13 games since returning to Fresno from Double-A Harrisburg. Marmolejos has tallied 19 RBI in his past 11 contests. Noll raked his sixth of the season, a two-run dinger in the sixth. The third baseman plated two runs as well. Andrew Stevenson, Wilmer Difo and Alec Keller each added two hits in the victory. Stevenson's current eight-game hit streak is a squad-high.

Former Fresno Bulldog Taylor Ward highlighted the Salt Lake offense early with his second grand slam against the Grizzlies this year. The four-bagger gave him 14 longballs on the season. Jared Walsh and Jarrett Parker each clobbered solo clouts in the fifth. The Bees trailed 13-9 heading into the ninth, but were unable to tie the game as James Bourque struck out the side, leaving Matt Thaiss at third.

J.J. Hoover got the nod for Fresno. He fanned a season-high nine over four frames. Bryan Bonnell (1-0) enjoyed the decision in his first Triple-A appearance. The righty went three strong innings. Bourque secured his first save of the 2019 campaign. Overall, the Grizzlies staff punched out 17 Salt Lake batters. Patrick Sandoval (3-3) grieved the defeat.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (3-4, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 3 R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (4-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 3B Jake Noll (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- LF Andrew Stevenson (2-6, 2 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- DH Taylor Ward (1-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 3B Matt Thaiss (3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Jared Walsh (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Brennon Lund (3-4, RBI, 3 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday June 23 Salt Lake Bees (Road) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. RHP Jose Rodriguez (Salt Lake) 12:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Through 14 meetings, the Bees and Grizzlies have put up off the chart offensive numbers. The two clubs have combined to score 230 runs with Fresno notching 120 of them. There have been 300 hits with the Grizzlies bashing 164 of the 300. Finally, the squads have combined for 51 homers with the Bees belting 29 of 51. Fresno holds an 8-6 season series lead over Salt Lake.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.