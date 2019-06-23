Late Rally for Bees Falls Short

A late Salt Lake comeback fell 90 feet short as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Bees 13-12 in front of 12,386 fans at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday night.

Fresno scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 13-8 lead on the Bees, but Salt Lake would crawl back into it in the final two frames.

Jose Rojas scored Matt Thaiss on a RBI single in the eighth to close the gap to four. In the ninth Brennon Lund started with a single, Roberto Pena and Taylor Ward walked setting up a Matt Thaiss bases loaded double. A wild pitch would bring Ward home and move Thaiss up to third base but Fresno reliever James Bourque was able to strike out three of the final four batters to hold on for the save.

The two teams combined for 31 hits and seven errors on the night in a game that lasted 4:05, the longest nine-inning game in Salt Lake franchise history. The Bees hit three home runs with Taylor Ward collecting his second grand slam of the season and the ninth of the year for the Bees, just one behind the 2013 team-record of 10. Jarrett Parker hit his team-high 17th home run with a solo shot in the fifth. Parker has now homered in each of the Bees last five games. Thaiss and Lund continued their June hot streaks with three hits each.

The Bees homestand continues on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 afternoon matinee first pitch against Fresno.

