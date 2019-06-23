Shaw's clutch single propels River Cats to 4-3 win

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Sacramento River Cats (39-36) took down the Las Vegas Aviators (41-35) 4-3 for their third straight win against the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Once again the River Cats rallied late to push past the Aviators.

Starter Enderson Franco turned in a stellar performance for the River Cats, tossing a season-high 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six. Franco was cruising, retiring 13 straight at one point, until he ran into some trouble in the seventh when Aviators' first baseman Seth Brown erased a 2-0 Sacramento lead with a two-run home run.

Zach Green supplied the River Cats offense through the first seven innings. The third baseman put the River Cats on the board with a solo shot in the fourth to dead center, and then followed up with a nearly identical solo blast to center in the seventh. Then, with the game tied at two in the eighth inning, two walks and a single loaded the bases for Chris Shaw. The powerful left fielder would deliver a clutch single down the left field line, driving in the games deciding runs.

Lefty Fernando Abad, who took the loss in the first game of this series, came on in the eighth with a one-run lead and struck out each of the five batters he faced to nail down his ninth save of the season. His ERA this season is now 2.39.

Right-hander Yoanys Quiala (3-3, 5.33) will get the nod in Monday's finale, looking to continue the River Cats winning ways. The Aviators will roll with left-hander Tyler Alexander (4-3, 5.18). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Zach Green smashed his 13th and 14th home runs today. He now has three games this season in which he has hit two homers. Green is second on the team in long balls trailing only Mike Gerber (15).

- Fernando Abad picked up his third multi-inning save this season tossing 1.2 scoreless innings today. Abad now has now converted 11 chances into nine saves this season for the River Cats.

