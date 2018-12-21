Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Stockton Heat

December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Mike Szmatula has signed a professional try-out contract with the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat.

Szmatula, 26, earns his first career AHL call-up since joining the Thunder late last season. After recording eight points in seventeen Kelly Cup Playoffs contests at the end of last year, Szmatula ranks second in Thunder scoring this season as he has accumulated 21 points (11g-10a) through 25 games. The Commerce Township, MI native's 11 goals scored ranks sixth in the league for all rookie skaters.

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula played two seasons at both the University of Minnesota and Northeastern University. The 26-year-old collected 108 points (47g-61a) in 139 games between the two schools. Szmatula tallied 68 points (28g-40a) in 73 games played with the Huskies before he transferred to Minnesota, where he amassed 40 points (19g-21a) from 66 games played.

The Thunder hit the ice for a pair of games this weekend. The team travels to Worcester to take on the Railers tonight for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Adirondack will return home to host the Brampton Beast Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena. For tickets and the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.