Admirals Add Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Friday that the team has claimed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur off waivers from the Allen Americans.

Brodeur, 22, joins the Admirals after togging a 4.09 goals-against-average and 0.888 save percentage. The 6-1, 186-pound netminder posted a 15-13-1 record with a 3.15 goals-against-average and a 0.917 save percentage with the Americans last season.

Brodeur won 70 career games in 124 appearances with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League from 2014-2017, winning an OHL and Memorial Cup championship in 2015.

The Essex, New Jersey native is the son of Hall of Fame netminder Martin Brodeur who played for the New Jersey Devils from 1992-2014.

With the addition of Brodeur to the roster, the Admirals have released goaltender Brad Barone. Brodeur is expected to be available for Friday's game against Wheeling. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

