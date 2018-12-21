Watson to Hershey, Ernst to Stockton, Both Called up to AHL

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Defenseman Cliff Watson has been signed to a PTO by the Hershey Bears and forward Jordan Ernst has been recalled to the Stockton Heat, in a pair of transactions announced today.

Watson, 25, signed with Kansas City prior to the season before earning a spot on Stockton's season opening roster after an impressive camp in California. Watson has appeared in 4 games in Stockton and 19 games with the Mavericks this season, tallying 5 goals, 10 points and a plus-6 rating for Kansas City.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman won the Kelly Cup with the Colorado Eagles last season in his first full professional campaign. He laced up for five different teams in 2017-18, including Colorado, the Utah Grizzlies, and AHL Utica, San Jose and Stockton. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin native was a sixth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Ernst, 21, also began his season with Kansas City before being called up to Stockton earlier in the month. He skated for Stockton in the December 8 contest against Manitoba, a 3-2 win in overtime, before returning to the Mavericks. Ernst has totaled 10 points on the season, including 3 goals and a plus-5 rating.

Ernst will join the Heat on the road, as Stockton travels to Iowa this weekend for a set of games against the Wild.

The Mavericks return to home ice tonight for their Mavs Christmas Game against the Tulsa Oilers.

