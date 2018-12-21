ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 21, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Manchester:
Brandon Wildung, G
Norfolk:
Brad Barone, G
Shayne Morrissey, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Conor Riley, D loaned to Binghamton
Delete Mike Szmatula, F loaned to Stockton
Allen:
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Sims, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve
Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Add Mike Panowyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Hershey
Maine:
Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Manchester:
Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Wildung, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mario Puskarich, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F loaned to Milwaukee [12/20]
Norfolk:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G added to active roster (claimed from Allen)
Add Kelly Klima, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add John Gustafsson, F activated from reserve
Delete Roberts Locans, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Mike Robinson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve
Delete Aidan Muir, F trade from Fort Wayne voided (player returned to Fort Wayne)
Rapid City:
Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G loaned to Milwaukee
Reading:
Add Travis Armstrong, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Goumas, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Dan DeSalvo, F assigned by Cleveland
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on bereavement/family leave
