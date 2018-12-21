ECHL Transactions - December 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 21, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Manchester:

Brandon Wildung, G

Norfolk:

Brad Barone, G

Shayne Morrissey, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Conor Riley, D loaned to Binghamton

Delete Mike Szmatula, F loaned to Stockton

Allen:

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Sims, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Mike Panowyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Hershey

Maine:

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Manchester:

Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Wildung, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mario Puskarich, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F loaned to Milwaukee [12/20]

Norfolk:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Add Kelly Klima, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Gustafsson, F activated from reserve

Delete Roberts Locans, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Mike Robinson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve

Delete Aidan Muir, F trade from Fort Wayne voided (player returned to Fort Wayne)

Rapid City:

Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G loaned to Milwaukee

Reading:

Add Travis Armstrong, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Goumas, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Dan DeSalvo, F assigned by Cleveland

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on bereavement/family leave

