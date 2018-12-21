ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Orlando's Curt Gogol has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #364, Florida at Orlando, on Dec. 20.
Gogol is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his charging infraction at 1:22 of the first period.
Gogol will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida tonight (Dec. 21).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
