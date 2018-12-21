ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Orlando's Curt Gogol has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #364, Florida at Orlando, on Dec. 20.

Gogol is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his charging infraction at 1:22 of the first period.

Gogol will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida tonight (Dec. 21).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.