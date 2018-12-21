Conor Riley Earns First Career AHL Call-Up
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Conor Riley has signed a professional try-out contract with the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.
Riley, 26, is set to make his AHL debut after spending parts of the past four seasons with the Adirondack Thunder. Throughout his career in Glens Falls, the former Albany Academy captain has accrued 56 points (26g-30a) through 127 regular-season games and an additional four points in thirteen games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Massena, NY native has elevated his game this season as he has already tied his career-high with 19 points (12g-7a) in just 26 games of action. Riley's 12 goals leads all Thunder skaters and ranks 15th in the entire ECHL.
Prior to turning pro, Riley skated four seasons at the University of Maine in Orono, ME. The 6-foot tall defenseman played in 145 games as a Black Bear, recording 22 points (4g-18a) and 113 PIM. Riley missed only one game over the course of his final three seasons of Hockey East action.
The Thunder hit the ice for a pair of games this weekend. The team travels to Worcester to take on the Railers tonight before returning home to host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena tomorrow night for the final game before the Christmas break. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
