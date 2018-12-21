Walchuk Heads to Adirondack

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that forward Dylan Walchuk has been traded to Adirondack for future considerations.

Walchuk, 26, skated in four games for the Icemen this season. The McBride, BC product began his pro career last season in Denmark recording 16 points (3G, 13A) in 50 games for the Odense Bulldogs. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound rookie spent four years at the University of Calgary, notching 59 points (22G, 37A) in 87 games.

The Icemen are on the road against Atlanta for a set Thursday and Friday. Friday's game will be featured as the ECHL TV Showcase and shown live on the ECHL Facebook page via Facebook Watch.

