Monarchs Sign Danny Tirone
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have signed goaltender Danny Tirone to a Standard Player Contract.
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.
Tirone, 24, returns to the Granite State after starting his professional career playing in six games for the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) over the past two seasons. Tirone played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-18.
The 5-foot-11, 174-pound native of Trumbull, Conn., played in 125 games during his time at UNH, posting a .913 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average. Tirone is the Wildcats' all-time career saves leader with 3,637. In six games in the ECHL, Tirone posted a 1-4-0-0 record with the Nailers.
Tirone and the Monarchs play Friday and Saturday night at SNHU Arena, before heading into the holiday break. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2018
- Monarchs Sign Danny Tirone - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 21, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Watson to Hershey, Ernst to Stockton, Both Called up to AHL - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers at Admirals Game Day Snap Shot, December 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Stockton Heat - Adirondack Thunder
- Reading Enters on Six-Game Winning Streak, Faces Manchester - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Wings Make Short Trip to Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walchuk Heads to Adirondack - Jacksonville IceMen
- Gogol, Hults Score for Solar Bears in Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manchester Monarchs Stories
- Monarchs Sign Danny Tirone
- Monarchs Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at Elliot Hospital
- Monarchs Top Thunder in Overtime, 2-1
- Monarchs Derail Railers, 4-0
- Railers Drop Monarchs, 3-2