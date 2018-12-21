Monarchs Sign Danny Tirone

December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have signed goaltender Danny Tirone to a Standard Player Contract.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Tirone, 24, returns to the Granite State after starting his professional career playing in six games for the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) over the past two seasons. Tirone played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-18.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound native of Trumbull, Conn., played in 125 games during his time at UNH, posting a .913 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average. Tirone is the Wildcats' all-time career saves leader with 3,637. In six games in the ECHL, Tirone posted a 1-4-0-0 record with the Nailers.

Tirone and the Monarchs play Friday and Saturday night at SNHU Arena, before heading into the holiday break. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.