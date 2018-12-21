Allen Americans Game Capsule
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Friday, December 21, 2018
Allen Americans Game Capsule 12/21/18
Allen Americans (6-23-0-2; 14 points) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (19-5-2-1; 41 points) 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center
The Americans and Cyclones are meeting for the second time this season and for the fifth time overall. Allen has one victory in five starts against the top team in the ECHL.
Last Game
The Americans dropped a 6-2 decision to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night, spoiling the return of goalie CJ Motte. Motte gave up six goals on 38 shots. Adam Miller and Riley Bourbonnais had the only Allen goals.
Americans Notables
Americans forward Zach Pochiro is on an eight-game point streak with 11 points over that stretch (6 goals and 5 assists).
Adam Miller has scored in consecutive games for the Americans, and has a four-game point streak. Miller is third on the team in goals this season with 8.
Mitch Maloney has the best plus/minus on the team at even for the season, and minus one overall. He was a +1 with Wichita.
Alex Breton is ninth in the league in rookie scoring with 23 points.
Cincinnati Notables
Jesse Schultz leads the Cyclones in scoring with 27 points (8 goals and 19 assists).
Devante Stephens leads Cincinnati in plus/minus at +22. Stephens is a former Buffalo Sabres fifth round draft pick the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Justin Vaive is tied for the team lead in power play goals with 3.
Final Thoughts
The Americans have an eight-game losing streak for the second time this season matching the longest losing streak in team history. Both times the losing streak started with a loss to Rapid City.
Allen lost defenseman Garrett Clarke to an upper-body injury on Wednesday night. He's will be out of the Allen lineup for a lengthy amount of time
Allen is 0-2-0 against the Central Division this season with losses to both Wheeling and Cincinnati.
Mike Gunn will be serving the second game of his two-game suspension tonight against Cincinnati.
