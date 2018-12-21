Florida Picks up Point in Overtime Loss to Orlando
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - John McCarron registered his first multi-goal game of the season to help the Florida Everblades earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at the Amway Center.
In the second of three straight meetings between Florida (17-6-5-0, 39 pts.) and Orlando (14-11-2-0, 30 pts.), Dylan Fitze scored on a breakaway with 1:57 gone in overtime to give the Solar Bears the additional standings point.
McCarron got the 'Blades on the board with his first of the night at the 6:30 mark of the opening frame. After defenseman Olivier Dame-Malka's shot was blocked in the left circle, Blake Winiecki picked up the loose puck and zipped a feed to McCarron, who redirected the pass past Orlando goaltender Martin Ouellette as he crashed the net toward the back post.
The 'Blades captain then catapulted his squad up by two with just more than five minutes to play in the first. While standing in the low slot, McCarron deflected the initial shot from the perimeter to beat Ouellette with 5:09 remaining in the opening frame.
Orlando's Mitch Hults continued his recent hot stretch to bring the Solar Bears even, scoring back-to-back power-play goals in the second period to knot the game at two. Hults struck five minutes, nine seconds into the second for Orlando's Teddy Bear Toss goal to whittle Florida's lead to one.
Then, with 7:01 left in the middle stanza, Hults scored from the right circle on Orlando's second power play of the night to tie the score.
Orlando took its first lead of the game with 8:12 remaining in regulation on Trevor Olson's third goal of the season. Olson received a pass from the left goal line from Chris LeBlanc and lifted the puck over Florida goaltender Jamie Phillips' outstretched glove to make it a 3-2 game.
But Florida rallied to knot the game at three and force overtime with less than five minutes to play in the third period. Off a pass from Derek Sheppard, Nathan Perkovich managed to bounce the puck off the back of Ouellette and into the back of the Orlando goal with four minutes, 31 seconds showing on the clock.
McCarron's multi-goal game was his sixth multi-point game of the season and 48th multi-point game of his ECHL career.
Florida returns home on Saturday night to face Orlando for the third straight night. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
-
Single-game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now!
Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are still on sale! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits!
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2018-19 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades T-Shirt!
Private Arena Tours are also available to select your 2018-19 season seats! Call the Everblades office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Michael Neville
(Fernando Medina)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2018
- Mavs Rout Oilers in Missouri - Tulsa Oilers
- Florida Picks up Point in Overtime Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Hang on to Defeat Greenville 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- O'Connor's Key Saves Lead Wheeling Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- IceMen Get Revenge from Glads in 4-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Drop Feisty 5-3 Affair to the Thunder at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Sdao's Late Tally Leads to 5-3 Thunder Victory in Worcester - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Special Teams Superb in 6-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- McCarthy and Roos Set Professional Highs in 5-4 Win at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Battle Back, But Fall Short to Royals, 5-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Admirals Add Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Travels Tonight to Black Hills to Face Rush - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Conor Riley Earns First Career AHL Call-Up - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Mike Robinson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Sign Danny Tirone - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 21, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Watson to Hershey, Ernst to Stockton, Both Called up to AHL - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers at Admirals Game Day Snap Shot, December 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Stockton Heat - Adirondack Thunder
- Reading Enters on Six-Game Winning Streak, Faces Manchester - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Wings Make Short Trip to Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walchuk Heads to Adirondack - Jacksonville IceMen
- Gogol, Hults Score for Solar Bears in Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Florida Picks up Point in Overtime Loss to Orlando
- Bear Down: 'Blades Strong Start Holds up in 4-2 Win over Orlando
- Justin Auger Returned from Loan to AHL's Belleville Senators
- 'Blades Weekly: Rivalry Week Features Three Straight with Solar Bears
- 'Blades Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Jacksonville