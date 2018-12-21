Gogol, Hults Score for Solar Bears in Loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-2-0) engaged in a spirited battle with the Florida Everblades (17-6-4-0) to open the first game of a three-in-three set, but ultimately came up short in 4-2 loss on Thursday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Florida raced out to an early 1-0 lead after Zach Nastasiuk collected a redirected feed from John McCarron and beat Martin Ouellette just 32 seconds into the contest.

The Everblades extended their lead when Justin Auger scored at 18:59 to send Orlando into the intermission down 2-0.

Ben Massella continued Florida's scoring binge in the second period, as the defenseman teamed up with McCarron for a 2-on-1 and snapped a shot past Ouellette at 7:26.

Curt Gogol got Orlando on the board with his third of the season after Trevor Olson sent the puck from the end boards back to the blue line for Etienne Boutet. Boutet's shot from the line was initially blocked by Derek Sheppard, but Gogol grabbed a hold of the loose puck and fired a shot past the glove of Jeremy Helvig at 12:16.

Mitch Hults netted a power-play goal at 1:15 of the third period when Oleg Sosunov stepped into a shot at the blue line and snapped his stick, causing the puck to carom towards Hults at the right circle. The forward took advantage of the broken play and wristed the puck past a lunging Helvig to pull Orlando back to within a goal of Florida and give the Lightning prospect his second of the season with the Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears continued to press late into the game, but Helvig shut the door the rest of the way as McCarron added an empty-net goal at the 18:57 mark to put the contest away.

Ouellette took the loss with 36 saves on 39 shots against; Helvig picked up the victory for Florida with 24 stops on 26 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Ben Massella - FLA

2) John McCarron - FLA

3) Martin Ouellette - ORL

