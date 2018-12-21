Mavs Rout Oilers in Missouri
December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (15-9-2) handed the Tulsa Oilers (13-9-6) its largest defeat of the season 6-1 Friday in the first of a home-and-home weekend series at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Oilers opened up an 8-0 shots advantage in the first nine minutes of the first period and had a goal taken off the board. Roman Ammirato scored early in the period, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference. Kansas City scored on two of its first three shots to grab a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Mark Cooper scored the first Mavericks goal on a one-timer from the point, and Mike Panowyk buried the second goal on his backhand when a rebound skipped out into the slot.
The Mavericks blew the game wide open in the second period, when Panowyk scored his second of the night on a hustle play where he scooped up a loose puck in the slot and flicked a backhander over the blocker of Oilers goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick. Kansas City made it 4-0 off of an offensive zone face-off win, when Nate Widman blasted a shot from the point, and added a fifth goal on another face-off win, when C.J. Eick tapped in a centering pass from the edge of the crease.
Ryan Tesink spoiled Mason McDonald's shutout bid with the only Oilers goal of the night 4:11 into the third period. Tulsa replaced Fitzpatrick for backup goaltender Ian Keserich in the final frame and he stopped five of six, but Eick snuck in his second of the night late to complete the 6-1 rout.
Tulsa hosts Kansas City Saturday at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. It will be the Oilers' annual blanket drive, sponsored by Unifirst. Tulsa will also celebrate the 90th birthday of the first Oilers team from 1928-29 and wear retro uniforms which will be auctioned off following the game.
