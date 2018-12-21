Thunder Travels Tonight to Black Hills to Face Rush

Rapid City, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, gets set to take on the Rapid City Rush tonight in the first of two games this weekend.

Tonight is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams and first trip for the Thunder to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Wichita swept a three-game series at the beginning of December (7th-9th), winning 5-1 on Friday night, 4-1 on Saturday and then a 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Wichita is coming off a 5-2 win on Tuesday night over the Kansas City Mavericks. Rapid City lost last Saturday in Utah, 3-0. Rapid City sits in fourth place with 31 points while Wichita is in sixth place with 29 points.

Andrew Radjenovic leads the Rush with 18 points (15g, 13a) while Pierre-Luc Mercier has 18 points (5g, 13a). Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 31 points (9a, 22a). Dyson Stevenson is in second with 25 points (10g, 15a).

