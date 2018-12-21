Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 21, 2018

Who: Norfolk Admirals (12-13-1-2, 27 pts) vs. Wheeling Nailers (13-11-2-0, 28 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Wheeling leads 2-1

All-Time Series: Wheeling leads 9-5-1

About Tonight's Game: Tonight marks the third consecutive meeting between the two teams. The Nailers pushed their unbeaten streak to seven games (6-0-1-0) with a 7-6 shootout win over the Admirals on Wednesday. In that game, the Admirals rallied back from a 5-1 deficit to earn a point to put an end to a six-game losing streak, but the Admirals remain winless in their last seven games and will be looking to get back into the win column tonight. To watch a game preview CLICK HERE

About the Admirals: Forward Taylor Cammarata extended his point streak to six games which ties him with teammates Luke Nogard and Domenic Alberga for the longest point streak on the team this season. Cammarata has recorded seven points during this stretch (3g, 4a). Meanwhile forward Ben Duffy has logged points in eight of the last nine games and has totaled 12 points in the month of December....Getting off to a fast start has eluded the Admirals in recent weeks. Nine of Norfolk's 12 wins this season have come when the Admirals score the game's first goal, while posting a 3-9-1-1 record when allowing the first goal against.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Taylor Cammarata (23)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata (10)

Assists: Ben Duffy (16)

Plus/Minus: Domenic Alberga** (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (50)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon, Taylor Cammarata (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Patrick D'Amico, Domenic Alberga** (1)

Shots: Jalen Smereck (75)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Jeremy Brodeur (0.888)

GAA: Jeremy Brodeur (4.09)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Nailers: The two-time reigning ECHL Player of the Week Cam Brown is currently riding an eight-game point streak. On Wednesday, Brown scored the game-winning goal in the second round of the overtime shootout....Forward Nick Saracino posted three points (2g, 1a) on Wednesday and leads the Nailers in scoring with 32 points, which is also good for second best in the league.....The Nailers are 6-1-1 against South Division opponents this season and are an impressive 14-3-2 against their southern foes in the last two years.

Nailers Team Leaders

Points: Nick Saracino (32)

Goals: Nick Saracino (13)

Assists: Cam Brown (21)

Plus/Minus: Nick Saracino (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Cedric Lacroix (78)

Power Play Goals: Michael Phillips, Troy Josephs** (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Several tied (2)

Shots: Kevin Spinozzi (92)

Wins: Matt O'Connor (5)

Save %: Matt O'Connor (.906)

GAA: Matt O'Connor (2.74)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, December 22, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m. - Hockey & Holly!

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

