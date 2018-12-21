Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic - Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal. The stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to children in need throughout Central Florida for the holiday season.

Holiday Sweater Jersey - The Solar Bears will wear their Holiday Sweater jerseys during the game against the Everblades. The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game. Fans are also encouraged to wear their ugly holiday sweaters to the game, and the fan with the ugliest holiday sweater will receive a Solar Bears prize pack from our partners at Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic.

FAIRWINDS Friday - The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who presented their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to tonight's game. After the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-2-0) take on the Florida Everblades (17-6-4-0) in the fourth of 12 meetings this season. Orlando holds a 2-1-0-0 record against Florida.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS GOAL HISTORY:

2012-13: Dec. 7 vs. Fort Wayne: Nick Petersen - 9:05 of second period

2013-14: Dec. 7 vs. South Carolina: Colton Jobke - 19:54 of third period

2014-15: Dec. 11 vs. Elmira: Ben Rosen - 1:03 of first period

2015-16: Dec. 5 vs. Atlanta: Christopher Clapperton - 9:09 of second period

2016-17: Dec. 2 vs. Florida: Brock Montgomery - 3:48 of first period

2017-18: Dec. 23 vs. Norfolk: Joe Perry - 16:20 of first period

POWER PLAY STARTING TO CLICK: With five power-play goals over their last seven games, the Solar Bears appear to have turned a corner with their man-advantage unit. Orlando has gone 5-for-26 (19.23%) in that span. That conversion rate for the entirety of the season thus far would place the Solar Bears as the top power play unit in the South Division.

HULTS PICKING UP PACE: Second-year forward Mitch Hults is beginning to find his offensive stride with the Solar Bears. After being reassigned to Orlando in late November for his second stint with the club, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has five points (2g-3a) over his last seven games and has averaged three shots per game over that span.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their week with a road game against the Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando is back at home when the team hosts the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

