O'Connor's Key Saves Lead Wheeling Past Norfolk

December 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Wheeling's Matt O'Connor made 32 saves while Cam Brown added two goals and an assist to lead the Nailers past the Norfolk Admirals by a score of 6-3 Friday Night at Scope.

Wheeling got on the board first with a shorthanded goal from Kevin Spinozzi. The Admirals turned the puck over on an attempted breakout of their own zone. Spinozzi found the puck just inside the blue line and unloaded a one-timer that beat Ty Reichenbach over the glove to give Wheeling an early 1-0 lead.

Norfolk answered with a goal from Chris Crane. Wheeling attempted to clear the puck off the back wall, but it was turned over right to the stick of Ben Duffy. Duffy found Chris Crane in the tight circle who unloaded a one-timer that beat Matt O'Connor over the glove to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Wheeling would go back in front with a power-play goal in the last minute of play in the first period. Renars Krastenbergs skated into the Norfolk zone along the left boards and skated past his defender at the blue line which forced the other defender to crash down to the boards.

Krastenbergs released the puck to Lacroix just inside the slot, where Lacroix beat Reichenbach over the shoulder to give Wheeling a 2-1 lead headed into the first intermission.

Norfolk would tie the game just two and a half minutes into the second period. Norfolk had an opportunity on a two-on-one, but the cross-ice pass was intercepted. The attempted clear was knocked down by Jalen Smereck. Smereck played the puck to the front of the net where it was backhanded in by Luke Nogard to tie the game at two for his tenth goal of the season.

Wheeling went ahead once again with another power-play goal. The puck was played to the left side of the net and right before it was to be frozen it was stolen away by Cam Brown. Brown fed a backhand pass from behind the net into the slot where a one time shot from Nick Saracino beat Reichenbach stick side to give Wheeling a 3-2 lead.

Wheeling added another tally from Zac Lynch. Josh Courtier gained control of the puck in the neutral zone after an Admirals turnover. Courtier played the puck to Zac Lynch which put Wheeling in on a two-on-one. Lynch skated between the circles and went from his forehand to his backhand and put the shot over the shoulder of Reichenbach to give Wheeling a 4-2 lead.

Wheeling extended their lead to three goals with another power-play goal. Kevin Spinozzi gathered the puck at the blue line after a faceoff win. Spinozzi played the puck over to Saracino right outside the left circle. Saracino fed a cross-ice pass to Brown in the circle, who one-timed the shot beating Reichenbach to give Wheeling a 5-2 lead.

Norfolk got a goal back shortly before the second intermission. Connor Hurley was knocked down behind the Norfolk net which freed up the puck to Taylor Cammarata. Cammarata fired a pass to Brandon Rumble who's one timer from the right faceoff circle beat O'Connor to cut the Wheeling lead to 5-3.

In the third, the Admirals generated several quality scoring chances, but O'Connor turned them all aside. The Nailers sealed the game when Nick Saracino added a late empty-net goal to make the score 6-3. Wheeling finished the game with three power play goals and two shorthanded goal.

Matt O'Connor stopped 32 of 35 shots and gets the win for Wheeling while Ty Reichenbach made 15 saves on 20 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk. Chris Crane did score in his second consecutive game in the defeat. With an assist in the game Taylor Cammarata extended his point streak to a team-high seven games.

Three Stars

1 Nick Saracino WHL- (2G,1A)

2 Cam Brown WHL- (1G,1A)

3 Luke Nogard NOR-( 1G)

