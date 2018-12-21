Solar Bears Sign Mike Robinson

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Mike Robinson on a Standard Player Contract.

Robinson, 25, joins Orlando after skating in 17 games with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology this season, where he had posted 18 points (12g-6a) and four penalty minutes.

In five seasons with the Ridgebacks program, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward collected 89 points (48g-41a) and 28 penalty minutes.

The native of Stouffville, Ontario also played major junior hockey for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 15 points (5g-10a) and 45 penalty minutes in 72 games.

