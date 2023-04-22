Micah Hyde's Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field Sold Out

Bills Mafia has done it again!!!

With great excitement, the Bisons and Micah Hyde have announced that the 3rd annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on May 7 at Sahlen Field is SOLD OUT. There are no tickets or hospitality available for this great event.

With proceeds to benefit Micah's IMagINe for Youth Foundation, this great event features a pre-game Home Run Derby and a game between members of the Bills Offense and Defense. And you better believe the rivalry is real with the Defense coming out on top in both 2019 and 2022.

Visit the Bisons.com Micah Hyde Softball Event Page for more information on this year's event.

