Syracuse Falls Victim to Durham Power Display in Saturday Afternoon Loss

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release









Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets at bat

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets ran into a Durham Bulls buzzsaw on Saturday afternoon, dropping their fourth game in five days by a 7-4 final on a pleasant early afternoon in the Salt City. The Bulls have now won nine out of their last ten games, while Syracuse has dropped five of its last seven games.

Durham (12-7) got right to work early in the ballgame, scoring four runs combined in the first three innings. All of the runs came via the long ball. Curtis Mead hit a solo shot in the top of the first, Ruben Cardenas and Tristan Gray hit back-to-back home runs leading off the second, and Kyle Manzardo lifted a dinger over the right-center field fence in the third.

All of the homers came off of Syracuse's (11-9) starter, Dylan Bundy, who avoided major damage despite all of the home runs. Bundy finished his outing allowing four runs in five innings, racking up an impressive nine strikeouts in the process.

The Mets absorbed the early blows and hung in the ballgame, eventually tying the game up at four going into the top of the sixth inning. In the first, Syracuse got on the board via a solo home run from Lorenzo Cedrola. In the third, Mark Vientos reached base via a one-out single, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored on a Ronny Mauricio RBI single to make it 4-2.

In the fifth, Syracuse scored a pair of unearned runs to officially knot the game up at four runs. A duo of sacrifice flies from Jaylin Davis and José Peraza plated Danny Mendick and Vientos respectively to tie the game. Mendick had reached base in the fifth by way of a two-base error, swiped his way to third, and scored on a sacrifice fly. Vientos had reached via a walk, moved to third on a Mauricio single, and scored on Peraza's sac fly.

From there, the game got away from the Mets. Durham pulled away with single runs in the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings to ease to a 7-4 win. Once again, the long ball played a pivotal factor. Ben Gamel homered in the eighth, and Manzardo launched another homer (his second of the day) in the ninth in the eventual winning effort for the Bulls. Durham finished the day with six total home runs, all solo home runs. Durham also racked up 16 hits in the win.

While Syracuse would end up losers on this day, they certainly had their chances. The Mets left 11 total runners on base, leaving at least one runner on base in every single inning but the eighth. This has proven to be a reoccurring problem for the Mets so far this season. Syracuse has left at least six runners on base in 12 of their first 20 games this season.

Syracuse and Durham conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

