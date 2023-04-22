Wings Fall to Norfolk in Rain Shortened Contest

The Rochester Red Wings took on the Norfolk Tides in Virginia Saturday night for game five of the six game set. RHP Cory Abbott got the nod for the Wings.

Norfolk got on the board early in the first to take a 1-0 lead. The Tides doubled their lead with a solo home run in the second inning, and pushed their lead to three in the third inning.

Rochester native Greg Cullen added to the Tides tally with a RBI single making the score 4-0 Norfolk. The Tides took a 6-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.

CF Derek Hill hit a two-run home run scoring C Kevin Plawecki in the fifth inning cutting the Norfolk lead to four runs. The Tides scored three runs in the fifth inning pushing the score to 9-2. The game was cut short in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather.

RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 8.50) started for the Wings working four innings, allowing six runs off eight hits and striking out seven batters. RHP Anthony Castro pitched 0.1 innings in relief allowing three runs off three hits. LHP Drew Ron (3-0) earned the win for Norfolk.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is Derek Hill, who went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and a run scored.

The Wings finish the road series in Norfolk on Sunday. RHP Franklyn Kilome (1-1, 16.88) will make his second start (3rd appearance) against Norfolk's LHP Cole Irvin (1-0, 3.00). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

