Indians Bested by Redbirds on Friday Night, 8-4

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds launched back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seal a series win against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at AutoZone Park, 8-4.

With a three-run lead in the bottom half of the fourth frame, major league rehabber Paul DeJong and Moises Gómez - the 2022 minor league leader in home runs - hit consecutive dingers for the Redbirds (14-5) second such pair of home runs in the series. The home runs extended Memphis' lead to 7-1, putting the game out of reach for Indianapolis (7-12).

The first two Indians batters reached safely to open the contest, leading to an early lead for Indy. On the first pitch of the game, Nick Gonzales singled to right field and Josh Bissonette reached on a four-pitch walk in the following at-bat. Cal Mitchell grounded into a force out to set up runners on the corners, and Miguel Andújar sent the first run of the game across with a two-out RBI single.

The Redbirds wasted no time tying the game in the second inning. DeJong recorded his first of six total RBI with a single to score Juan Yepez following a one-out double. Memphis then took the lead in the bottom of the second and never looked back, sending three across courtesy of a DeJong double to left field to make it 4-1.

Following the three-run fourth inning from the Redbirds, Chavez Young hit his first longball of the season for the Indians in the fifth. Ryan Vilade sparked a comeback in the top of the sixth with a two-run shot to right field, but the threat ended there. Memphis tacked on one more run in the bottom half of the inning, capping the scoring at 8-4.

Indians starter Quinn Priester (L, 1-2) gave up five hits with four runs and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work. James Naile (W, 3-0) went 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five punchouts for Memphis.

The Indians and Redbirds will face off in the penultimate game of the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 PM ET. Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 0.75) will take the hill for Indianapolis and Gordon Graceffo (0-1. 3.27) will counter for Memphis.

