Piscotty Signed & Added to Charlotte's Roster

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) - The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move ahead of the team's 1:05 p.m. doubleheader against the Louisville Bats from Louisville, KY on Saturday, April 22.

OF Stephen Piscotty was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte's active roster today. Piscotty, 32, has appeared in the majors over parts of eight seasons combined with the St. Louis Cardinals (2015-17) and Oakland A's (2018-22). Most recently, Piscotty was signed by the San Francisco Giants (February 6, 2023) and released (March 29, 2023).

A native of Pleasanton, CA, Piscotty owns a career .256 batting average with 643 hits, 142 doubles, 93 home runs and 354 RBI in 726 career major-league games. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round (36th overall) of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft.

