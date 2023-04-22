Red Wings, Tides Game Called Due to Rain

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been called in the bottom of the 5th inning due to rain, with Norfolk leading Rochester, 9-2.

The game is an official contest. The Red Wings fall to 6-13 with the loss.

This is the Red Wings' third game of the 2023 season that has been impacted by weather and the second while playing on the road.

The two teams will meet for the series finale Sunday afternoon in Norfolk before the Red Wings return home Tuesday, April 25, to begin a homestand against the St. Paul Saints (MIN).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.