Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-12) at Memphis Redbirds (14-5)

LOCATION: AutoZone Park

FIRST PITCH: 4:05 PM ET

GAME #20 / ROAD #11: Indianapolis Indians (7-12) at Memphis Redbirds (14-5)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 0.75) vs. RHP Gordon Graceffo (0-1, 3.27)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Memphis Redbirds launched back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seal a series win against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at AutoZone Park, 8-4. With a three-run lead in the bottom half of the fourth frame, major league rehabber Paul De Jong and Moises Goìmez hit consecutive dingers for the Redbirds second such pair of home runs in the series. The home runs extended Memphis' lead to 7-1, putting the game out of reach for Indianapolis. The first two Indians batters reached safely to open the contest, leading to an early lead for Indy. On the first pitch of the game, Nick Gonzales singled to right field and Josh Bissonette reached on a four-pitch walk in the following at-bat. Cal Mitchell grounded into a force out to set up runners on the corners, and Miguel Anduìjar sent the first run of the game across with a two-out RBI single. The Redbirds wasted no time tying the game in the second inning. DeJong recorded his first of six total RBI with a single to score Juan Yepez following a one- out double. Memphis then took the lead in the bottom of the second and never looked back, sending three across courtesy of a DeJong double to left field to make it 4-1. Following the three-run fourth inning from the Redbirds, Chavez Young hit his first longball of the season for the Indians in the fifth. Ryan Vilade sparked a comeback in the top of the sixth with a two-run shot to right field, but the threat ended there.

ANDUìJAR KEEPS HITTING: Miguel Anduìjar went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a triple and RBI on Friday night. He has logged a hit in 11 of his last 14 games - including five multi-hit games. During this 14-game stretch (4/6 (2)-4/21), he is hitting .315 (17-for-54) with seven doubles, a triple, home run, eight RBI, six walks drawn and .390 on-base percentage. Since April 6, he his tied for the most doubles in the International League and tied for the third-most extra-base hits (9).

PAIR OF DINGERS: Chavez Young and Ryan Vilade each went yard in Friday night's loss to Memphis for both their first dingers of the season Young isn't known for his power - logging six home runs in 2022 with Single-A Dunedin (1) and Triple-A Buffalo (5) - and rather his speed on the basepaths. He leads the Indians with six stolen bases this season. Vilade's homer was his first extra-base hit of the season, and he now has a hit in four his games he's played this season.

THREE-BAGGERS: Miguel Anduìjar smacked a two-out triple in the sixth inning last night. With Anduìjar's triple, the Indians have now tallied nine three- baggers total this season. Indy leads the International League in triples and ranks second in professional baseball, trailing only the Reno Aces (10). Nick Gonzales and Travis Swaggerty lead the team in triples with two apiece and are also tied for the most triples in the IL alongside seven others. Indy has now had a triple in five of its last seven games. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

K'S FOR DAYS: Indianapolis' pitching staff leads all of professional baseball in strikeouts (207). Indians pitchers have recorded double-digit strikeouts in 14 of their 19 games. The Indians struck out 14 batters in Friday night's loss. On Wednesday, J.C. Flowers (5), Hunter Stratton (3) and Daniel Zamora (1) combined to strike out nine consecutive Redbirds. The pitching staff recorded 16 and 17 strikeouts in the final two games of its series against St. Paul, respectively, to mark the first time Indy has racked up 16-plus strikeouts in consecutive games dating back to 2005. The team's 17 strikeouts last Sunday was the most since punching out 18 on April 27, 2019 at Charlotte. Quinn Priester leads the team with 20, followed by Luis Ortiz (18), Osvaldo Bido (15) and Yohan Ramirez (14).

TODAY: The Indians and Redbirds will play the fifth contest of their six-game series today at 4:05 PM ET at AutoZone Park after Memphis clinched the series by taking the first four games of the six-game series. Indianapolis and Memphis split a pair of six-game series in 2022. Today, RHP Osvaldo Bido (1- 0, 0.75) will take the mound for Indy vs. Memphis' starter RHP Gordon Graceffo (0-1, 3.27). Graceffo has never faced Indianapolis before and is currently rated St. Louis' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will make his fourth appearance (third start) of the season today against Memphis. Bido is off to an excellent 2023 campaign, he is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA (1er/12.0ip), six hits allowed, 15 strikeouts, 0.83 WHIP and .150 batting average against. His last outing was a relief appearance on April 16 vs. St. Paul, he earned the win while compiling 5.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out a season- high nine batters. In two career starts vs. Memphis, he is 0-1 while allowing three runs in 6.2 innings with five punchouts. Dating back to Aug. 17, 2022, the 27-year-old is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA (12er/50.0ip) with 60 strikeouts, 1.08 WHIP and .192 batting average against. He was a mainstay in the Indians '22 rotation, making a team-leading 25 starts. He went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts - which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 - in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 1984: Indianapolis raked 19 hits and scored the first 13 runs of the game in a 16-7 win at Oklahoma City. Left fielder Mike Fuentes and right fielder Max Venable both had two-homer performances, and first baseman Razor Shines and designated hitter Ron Johnson each joined the slugfest with one of their own. Venable drove in five runs while Fuentes scored four times.

