SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-11) vs St. Paul Saints (11-7)

Game 20 | Away Game 11 | CHS Field | St. Paul, MN | Saturday, April 2, 2023 | First Pitch 3:07 PM (EDT)

RHP Sean Boyle (1-1, 4.97) vs RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 1.80)

BACK-TO-BACK- For the first time this season the RailRiders have launched back-to-back homers. Jamie Westbrook & Andres Chaparro did so in the first inning yesterday. The last time the team did so was when Blake Perkins and Ryan LaMarre hammered home runs consecutively on September 9, 2022 at Durham.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have made errors in three straight contests after not recording one in the opening game in St. Paul despite the freezing weather. The RailRiders are first in all Minor League Baseball with 26 miscues made. The have had only seven error free games of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game.

LOSEKE LEFT STANDING - Barrett Loseke remains the only member left of the pitching staff to not have given up an earned run in 2023. Last night, he tossed one clean inning of work allowing just a walk and a hit, but recording two strikeouts. The righty has only made four appearances after being called up on April 8 before having an outing in Double-A. He has totaled five innings, letting up four hits and four walks, while striking out five. Loseke was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 17th Round in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had eleven different players launch a home run this season. The team has compiled 31 long balls in nineteen contests, good for third the in all of Minor Leagues. Andres Chaparro leads the way with seven homers, while Jake Bauers has six. Michael Hermosillo and Jamie Westbrook each have three of his own. The Albuquerque Isotopes lead all farm teams with 33. The Saints batters have amassed just twenty home runs by twelve different hitters. Four have had a pair each, but Mark Contreras leads the way with three after his grand slam Tuesday.

STEALING SITUATION - The team has combined for 21 total steals on the season. Although not currently on the roster, Oswald Peraza leads with five to his name. Elijah Dunham has four total, while Jake Bauers has three swipes. Nine different players have recorded a steal and the RailRiders have only been caught three times.

BREWER'S BACK - The RailRiders have added pitcher Colten Brewer to the roster, totaling now 15 arms on staff. Brewer returns after being selected by New York on April 1st. The righty made three appearances out of the bullpen before being designated for assignment. Brewer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 17 and joined the roster the next day. The 30-year-old joined the Yankees after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash at the end of Spring Training. The roster currently sits with just 27 players, twelve are position players, including three catchers.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.