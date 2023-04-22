Bulls Best Mets 7-4

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Bulls first baseman Kyle Manzardo mashed two home runs, while second baseman Curtis Mead, right fielder Ruben Cardenas, shortstop Tristan Gray and second baseman Ben Gamel each had solo homers in Durham's 7-4 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Mead started the Bulls offense off with a longball in the top of the first. After Syracuse score a run in the last of the firth, Cardenas and Gray then followed with back-to-back solo home runs in the second to make it 3-1. One inning later, Manzardo crushed a 455 foot blast to make it a three-run game.

The Mets would come back to tie the game at 4-4, however Mead's RBI single scored CF Kameron Misner to give the Bulls the 5-4 lead in the sixth. Gamel gave the Bulls their fifth solo shot in the top of the eight, extending the Bulls' lead to 6-4, before Manzardo solidified the Bulls' victory with his second homer of the day in the top of the ninth.

Manzardo (3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 BRI, 1 BB), Cardenas (3-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI) and 3B Osleivis Basabe (3-5, 1 2B) each recorded a game-high three hits. Manzardo matched a career-high with his two home runs, while Durham's six roundtrippers were a season high.

Bulls reliever Ben Heller (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO) earned the victory and Jose Lopez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) notched his first save. Syracuse relief man Stephen Nogosek (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to conclude their six-game series in Syracuse on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Durham's starter has not yet been determined, while RHP Tony Dibrell is expected to start for Syracuse.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.