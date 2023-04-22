WooSox-IronPigs Postponed Saturday Night

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Tonight's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:15 pm.

Radio coverage begins at 12:10 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.