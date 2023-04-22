WooSox-IronPigs Postponed Saturday Night
April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Tonight's game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:15 pm.
Radio coverage begins at 12:10 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
