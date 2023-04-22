Jacksonville and Nashville Postponed Saturday Night

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the Jumbo Shrimp grounds crew, the storm that came through made the field unplayable for tonight's game. Tickets for tonight's game will be redeemable for another game, per the club's rainout policy.

However, the Jumbo Shrimp want to thank all the fans for their support. For the loyalty of our fans, the Jumbo Shrimp will be giving fans a ticket to an additional game PLUS a voucher for each ticket purchased tonight for $10 of loaded value to be used this season on merchandise or food and beverages - this will be emailed to fans' ticket account; in the case of fans walking up and buying tickets tonight please send or call the Miller Electric Box Office at (904) 358-2846 starting tomorrow.

Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Tonight's originally scheduled contest will be made up at a later date.

Jacksonville and Nashville will conclude their series at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at 2 p.m. for the first Baptist Health Sunday Family Funday of the 2023 season. On Youth Sports Day, fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open as well as postgame run the bases for kids. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be sporting their Pink Scampi jerseys that will be up for auction throughout the season.

Coverage to Sunday's game begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.