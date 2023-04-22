Cowser Homers Twice In Five-Inning Win

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (14-5) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (6-13), 9-2, in five innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides scored a run in every inning of the game tonight before it was called due to heavy rain.

A rainy evening failed to put a damper on the spirits of Tide ballplayers as a scoreless first inning from Drew Rom gave way to a lead-off home run from Colton Cowser, a 1-0 pitch he crushed to right field for the 1-0 Norfolk lead.

The home half of the second began the same way as the first, with Josh Lester smoking a ball over the right field wall that left the bat at 109.6 MPH, landing in the party deck to add another run to the Norfolk total.

Another hard hit ball off the bat of Cowser fell in for a two-bagger down the right field line, allowing Jordan Westburg to come up later in the frame and bring in the third run of the game for the Tides with a two-out base knock to left.

After Greg Cullen extended the scoring streak in the fourth by knocking in Daz Cameron on a base hit up the middle, Cowser showed off his power once again with a two-run shot to right, his second home run of the game, that propelled Norfolk to a 6-0 lead.

With rain continuing to fall, Derek Hill checked into the game with a line drive home run to put the Red Wings on the board in the fifth, bringing the score to 6-2.

Play continued into the bottom of the fifth and the Tides were able to scratch three runs in their turn at bat. With the weather continuing to worsen, players vacated the field and the tarp came out, ending the game early, resulting in a 9-2 Tides win.

The Tides finish the series against Rochester at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. LHP Cole Irvin (1-0, 3.00) is listed as Norfolk's probable starter and RHP Franklyn Kilome (1-1, 16.88) is expected to pitch for Rochester in the series finale.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Rom-inator: Drew Rom continued a dominant stretch of pitching as he entered the game tonight with a 11.1 scoreless inning streak...a home run snapped his streak at 15.2 innings, which is the longest stretch among Tides pitchers this season.

Dynamite Stick: Colton Cowser had a career night with all three of his hits scorching off the bat at over 107.0 MPH, resulting in 10 total bases for the night...in his last 12 games, Cowser is batting .408 (20-for-49) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, and nine RBI...he now leads the International League with 21 runs scored this season.

Sweet Feet: The Tides were running wild on the basepaths tonight as they swiped four bags as a team...Daz Cameron who also collected his third straight multi-hit game, stole two bags while Jordan Westburg and Greg Cullen swiped one each.

