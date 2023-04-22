Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Norfolk

Rochester Red Wings (6-12) vs. Norfolk Tides (13-5)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 7.07) vs. LHP Drew Rom (2-0, 1.69)

HEARTBREAKER: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game four of the six-game set in Norfolk, 3-2, after a late surge from the Tides outdid Rochester...RHP Wily Peralta logged 5.0 innings of work allowing just one hit on five strikeouts, facing the minimum through five...2B Darren Baker logged his eighth multi-hit game of the year and third three-hit game after going 3-for-4 in the loss...DH Matt Adams hit his team-leading 5th homer of the year, going yard in the second inning...this accounted for all of the Wings' scoring Friday night, with three other players singling to complete the offensive effort...RHP Cory Abbott gets the ball for the Wings tonight who look to snap their short two-game skid against one of the International Leagues' hottest teams.

A KEEPER: 2B Darren Baker logged his team-leading eighth multi-hit performance and third three-hit performance of the year following his 3-for-4 night...Baker is now tied for the International League lead in hits with 25...

In 127 Minor League games leading into 2023, Baker had collected seven three-hit games...in 2023, it has taken the 2021 draft pick just 18 games to pick up three such efforts.

Baker ranks second among Nationals farmhands in batting average with a .368 (25-for-68) mark and fourth with an OPS of .890.

ADAM(S) BOMB: DH Matt Adams accounted for all of the Wings' scoring in Friday night's loss, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, and a run scored...the home run was Adam's fifth of the year, most on the Red Wings...

The lefty has not tallied five home runs by the end of April since 2011 when he hit five with Double-A Springfield (STL).

A DYING STAT: The Wings have gone without a quality start from the rotation this season...it took them 12 games to collect their first QS of the season in 2022, then not achieve their second until game #43.

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 93 hits over the past nine games, ranking atop the International League over that span (4/12)...

The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 batting average (52-for-274)...over the last eight games, they've hit .294 (93-for-316).

ANOTHER HOMECOMING: Virginia Tech alum SS Chad Pinder recorded his first hit of the series with his fourth-inning single, finishing 1-for-4 in the loss...this is the Virginian native's first time playing against his hometown team...

Chad's father, Chris, was drafted in the 15th round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1987 MLB Draft as a pitcher...Chad's younger brother, OF Chase, currently plays for Triple-A Memphis (STL).

WRONG COLUMN: The Red Wings outhit Norfolk in the late-inning loss, 7-6, which now makes Rochester 5-2 when collecting more hits than their opponent...

The Wings started the 2022 season 5-2 when they out-hit their opponents (through 18 games), before finishing the season 44-20 when doing so.

THAT'S TRENDY: The Wings have swiped a bag in seven consecutive games...this comes after stealing just four in their first 11 games...

Rochester's 11 stolen bases rank last in the International League.

WILD WILY: RHP Wily Peralta logged his third start of the season, working five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball for the Wings...Peralta retired 13-straight Tides batters to start the game before Josh Lester tried stretching a single into a double and was thrown out at second in Peralta's final inning of work.

NOT MANY: RHP Andres Machado, LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Gerson Moreno, and LHP Alberto Baldonado pitched in relief of Peralta, covering the remaining three innings of work where they surrendered three runs on four hits and ultimately suffered the loss...

The six hits allowed by Wings pitching is the fewest in a nine-inning contest this season.

