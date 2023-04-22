I-Cubs Earn Third Series Win

BUFFALO, NY - The Iowa Cubs (12-5) scored 11 runs on nine hits including four home runs to beat the Buffalo Bisons (7-12) by a score of 11-6, Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Iowa started the scoring in the second inning on an RBI ground out from Brennen Davis to take a 1-0 lead. They grew their lead to three in the third inning on an RBI double from Miles Mastrobuoni, who later came around to score on an error.

Chris Clarke did his part in his Triple-A and season debut, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five in his three innings of work. The game stayed 3-0 until the fifth, when Nelson Velazquez crushed a two-run shot to put Iowa up by five.

Matt Mervis and Davis each clubbed solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, making it 7-0. For Davis, the home run marked his third hit of the game.

Iowa followed his solo shot with three more runs in the eighth on an error, a single and a walk to take a 10-0 lead. Buffalo finally got on the board answering Iowa's four-run eighth inning with six runs of their own, cutting their deficit to four. Two singles and a double by Ernie Clement highlighted the inning.

Christopher Morel made Iowa's lead five runs again with a solo home run in the ninth inning, his second consecutive game with a home run and 11th straight with a hit. Manuel Rodriguez recorded the final four outs for Iowa, securing an 11-6 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Brennen Davis went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a double, home run and two RBI in today's game. His three hits led all I-Cubs hitters and brought his average on the year to .192.

Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a solo home run in the ninth inning. His home run marked solo shots in back-to-back games.

Buffalo made five errors in today's game to go along with nine hits and walks allowed, contributing to Iowa's 11 runs scored.

Iowa earned their third series victory of the season with their win today and will look to take five-of-six from the Bisons in tomorrow's series finale. First pitch from Sahlen Field is scheduled for 12:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

