April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons

April 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (11-5) @ BUFFALO BISONS (7-11)

Saturday, April 22, 2023 - 12:05 PM CT - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

RHP Chris Clarke (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (0-0, 3.00)

TODAY'S GAME: After last night's 3-2 loss, Iowa snapped their three-game losing streak. They remain in the series lead at 3-1. With a win today, they can secure a series victory which would be their third of the year. The I-Cubs send Chris Clarke to the mound for his first Triple-A start. The righty has not yet made an appearance at any level in 2023. He spent time with Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee last year, combining for a 4.64 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 120.1 innings. He recorded a 10-6 record in 21 starts. The Bisons start Drew Hutchison, the fifth straight righty this series. He's made two starts in 2023, tossing 3.0 innings in each. Hutchison has allowed two runs on six hits with four punch outs and five walks. He has yet to earn a win or loss as both starts have resulted in a no-decision. Hutchison searches for his first victory and Buffalo looks to cut their series deficit with a win.

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to 10 games last night on the very first pitch of the game. Not only did he lengthen his streak, but broke open scoring for Iowa with a 399-foot bomb to center field. The homer was his sixth of the season and second of the series. Morel earned his seventh multi-hit game of the season with a single in the third. He leads the team by three games in that category. The slugger has been the leading force in Iowa's strong offense this year and has shown up even on the days the rest of the team is quiet. He leads Iowa in average (.373), hits (22), doubles (7), home runs (6), RBI (16), OBP (.486), SLG (.831) and OPS (1.371). Morel leads the International League with his .831 SLG and 1.317 OPS and is tied for first in doubles and extra base hits (14). He ranks in the top 10 of the IL in nearly every other offensive category.

LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE STARTERS: Nick Neidert made one of his best starts of the year last night. He finished with a final line of 4.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 3 BB and 4 K. That matches his season low run and hit total, he previously made that mark on April 13 against Omaha. The righty's performance matched the rest of the starting pitching staff this weekend. In four games, starting pitchers have allowed just three earned runs in 20.1 innings for a 1.33 ERA. They've tallied 19 strikeouts and just eight walks. Caleb Kilian and Riley Thompson each threw 5.0 innings where they did not allow a run. Thompson didn't allow a hit in his outing. The starting rotation's 1.33 ERA mark is significantly lower than their 5.40 season average. Iowa's bullpen has carried much of the weight this season, but they've gotten a break this week. Last night, three relievers combined for 4.0 innings. They've had to throw just 11.2 innings through four games.

HAUNTING ERRORS: Iowa has made at least one fielding error in three of their five losses this year. Last night, Christopher Morel overthrew the bag at first, resulting in a lead-off runner in the fifth for Buffalo. The runner eventually came around to score the tying run. Another run scored in that inning which ultimately gave Iowa the loss. This is not an uncommon occurrence for the I-Cubs. In the other two losses with an error, it was a very similar situation. David Bote's fielding error in the bottom of the first cost the I-Cubs a potential two outs and allowed the Saints to rally for five runs on April 7. A similar error by Sergio Alcántara also cost a potential two outs and allowed for a three-run rally in St. Paul on April 8. The rallies in both of those games eventually gave the I-Cubs a loss in each. While Iowa has earned multiple wins when recording an error, they've been costly in losses too.

TOO HOT AND TOO COLD: It's no question the I-Cubs are a powerhouse offensively this season. They have four hitters batting over .300: Christopher Morel (.373), Mike Tauchman (.343), Nelson Velazquez (.340) and Sergio Alcántara (.326). Six hitters have 10 or more hits, five have 10 or more runs and five have 10 or more RBI. As a team, Iowa is in the top ten of the International League in average, runs, RBI, OBP, SLG and OPS despite getting two games cancelled, one postponed and playing four seven inning games. The Cubs average 7.44 runs per game. They've scored below that average six times this season. Half of those games have come against Buffalo. The I-Cubs have scored one, 10, three and two runs in four games, respectively. In Thursday's doubleheader, Iowa scored 10 runs in game one and just three in game two. They went from recording 13 hits to just two in the same day. They stayed on the low-end last night with just two runs and five hits.

AGAINST BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo will face off for the fifth game of their scheduled six-game series this afternoon. Iowa is currently leading 3-1 after taking the first three of the series. The Bisons were able to break into the win column with a 3-2 victory last night. With the loss, the I-Cubs dropped to 53-62 against the Bisons on the road and 116-108 all-time. Even with last night's loss, Iowa passed their road win mark against the Bisons from a season ago when they went 2-4.

SHORT HOPS: Last night's loss was the first in a one-run game for Iowa this year, they were previously 5-0 overall and 3-0 on the road in that situation...Christopher Morel's current 10-game hitting streak is the longest for all I-Cubs this season...Iowa has not lost more than one game in a row this year, they've followed each defeat with a win...the Cubs have not yet played a full six-game series in 2023, today's game is the fifth this series with number six scheduled for tomorrow, Iowa still can clinch a series win with a victory...last night was the I-Cubs first loss when hitting a home run on the road, they are 4-1 when launching a long ball on the road and 8-3 overall...it was just Iowa's second loss of the year when scoring first last night.

