Mavericks Shutout by Allen
February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 3-0 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (4) at 11:19. Assisted by Will Lochead and Zane Franklin.
Shots: KC 6, ALN 12
Second Period
Allen goal: Nolan Kneen (4) at 19:44. Assisted by Will Lochead.
Shots: KC 8, ALN 9
Third Period
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (5, PS) at 10:50.
Shots: KC 2, ALN 7
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
