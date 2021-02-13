Mavericks Shutout by Allen

February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 3-0 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (4) at 11:19. Assisted by Will Lochead and Zane Franklin.

Shots: KC 6, ALN 12

Second Period

Allen goal: Nolan Kneen (4) at 19:44. Assisted by Will Lochead.

Shots: KC 8, ALN 9

Third Period

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (5, PS) at 10:50.

Shots: KC 2, ALN 7

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.