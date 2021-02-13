Rush, Carlson Halt Oilers Winning Streak at Four

RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers were unable to solve Adam Carlson in a 2-0 loss at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday.

Rapid City opened the scoring for the first time this week. Mike Hedden ripped a snapshot from the slot 2:21 into the game, putting Rapid City up 1-0. The goal was Hedden's first as a member of the Rush and his 200th goal as a professional.

Charlie Curti scored the second and final goal of the game with 3:53 left in the middle frame. Rapid City worked the puck low to high, allowing Curti to blast a shot from the right point past Devin Williams.

Despite outshooting the Rush 13-6 in the final period, the Oilers were unable to find the back of the net.

The Oilers kick off a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers then turn their focus to the Wichita Thunder, hosting their longtime rivals on Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. Saturday's game is Tulsa's annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefiting Autism Oklahoma The Oilers will auction off game worn specialty jerseys in the River Spirit Lounge after the game to raise money for Autism Oklahoma.

