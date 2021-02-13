Grizzlies Game Preview: Wichita at Utah, February 13, 2021

February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







February 13, 2021

Wichita Thunder (12-4-1, .735 Win%) at Utah Grizzlies (9-4-3-4, .625 Win %)

February 13, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #21 | Maverik Center

Referees: Logan Gruhl (#29)

Linesmen: Kollin Kleinendorst (#87), Craig Peterson (#58).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's a second of a three game weekend series at Maverik Center. It's the second of nine meetings this season between the clubs. The 3 game weekend series is the only time the Thunder will visit the West Valley area in the regular season. Utah has a standings point in 16 of 20 games this season. Wichita is in 1st place in the Western Conference with a .735 win % and a 12-4-1 record.

Last Night: Cuglietta and White Score Goals in Shootout Loss

Wichita defeated Utah 3-2 in a shootout last night at Maverik Center. It was the first time in 13 tries where the Thunder won on Maverik Center ice. Utah got a first period goal from Diego Cuglietta, who returned to the lineup for the first time since January 10th at Tulsa. AJ White added a 3rd period power play goal on a great pass from Cedric Pare. Both teams had 31 shots on goal through overtime. Wichita's Matteo Gennaro scored the game winner in the shootout.

Evan Buitenhuis Looked Good in First Start

Evan Buitenhuis made his first start in a Grizzlies uniform and stopped 29 of 31. Prior to coming to the Grizzlies, Evan spent 2 seasons with the Worcester Railers, where he won 24 games over 2 seasons. Buitenhuis became the 35th player to appear in a game for Utah and the 5th goaltender this year. Last season the Grizzlies used 37 players in 62 games.

Power Play is Number 1 in the League

Utah is 10 for 36 on the power play over the last 9 games. Pat Cannone leads the club with 8 power play points (3 goals, 5 assists). Utah has a power play goal in 14 of their 20 games this season. They have also scored 2 goals that were within 5 seconds after a power play ended. Utah is the number 1 power play unit in the league at 22.7 percent.

Grizzlies Claim Braylon Shmyr off Waivers

Shmyr was claimed off waivers on February 10th from the Allen Americans. Shmyr has previous experience with 2 different AHL clubs and ECHL experience with Allen, Norfolk and Jacksonville. Shmyr's best pro season was with the Allen Americans in the 2018-19 season, where he scored 20 goals and 24 assists in 64 games.

Point Streaks and Trends

Pat Cannone has a point in the last 6 games he's played as he missed the February 9th game. Cannone has a point in 12 of his 16 games. Hunter Skinner has a point in 6 of his 9 pro games. Ryan Lowney has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. Matthew Boucher has a point in 9 of his last 12 games, including 4 multi-point games. AJ White has a point in 9 of his last 12 games. Diego Cuglietta has a point in 8 of his 9 games.

Cuglietta. Maxwell Returned to Lineup!

Last night Diego Cuglietta returned to the lineup for the first time since January 10th at Tulsa. Diego scored a first period goal last night. Cuglietta has a point in 8 of his 9 games this season (2 goals, 8 assists). Diego was named ECHL Player of the Week for the first weekend of the season (Dec. 11-12th at Rapid City). He led the NCAA in the 2018-19 season with 25 goals while playing for Lake Superior State. Mitch Maxwell played for the first time since January 16th. Yuri Terao last night played in only his 2nd game since January 10th.

Lots of Close Games

13 of the 20 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests, including the last 3 games.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Pat Cannone is tied for 3rd in power play points with 8. Brad Barone is 2nd in save percentage at .935. Matthew Boucher is 3rd in assists among rookies with 10. Boucher's 55 shots on goal are 2nd among rookies.

Wichita Series

Utah went 6-1 vs Wichita last season. The most memorable game from the Grizzlies perspective was an 8-2 win on December 17th, 2019 where Ty Lewis had 4 goals and 2 assists and Tim McGauley had 1 goal, 6 assists and 7 points. McGauley broke the single game franchise record for assists and points but was not the number 1 star of the game as Lewis and his 6 point performance earned him the top star of the game.

This weekend is the only time the Thunder will visit Maverik Center during the regular season. Utah is 12-0-0-1 vs Wichita all time at Maverik Center.

Feb. 12 Wichita 3 Utah 2 (Shootout)

Feb. 13 Wichita at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 14 Wichita at Utah 1:10 pm

Mar. 5 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Mar. 6 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Apr. 9 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Apr. 10 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Apr. 11 Utah at Wichita 3:05 pm

Apr. 28 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Last Week's Games

February 5th, 2021 - Utah 4 Kansas City 2 - Riley Woods had 2 goals and 1 assist. Pat Cannone had 2 assists. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play. Brad Barone saved 38 of 40.

February 6th, 2021 - Utah 3 Kansas City 2 - Miles Gendron had 2 goals. Pat Cannone game winner with 33 seconds left in the 2nd period. Barone saved 29 of 31 for his 4th win of the season.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - Utah 1 Allen 2 (Shootout)

Friday, February 12th, 2021 - Wichita 3 Utah 2 (Shootout)

Saturday, February 13th, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, February 14th, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Braylon Shmyr, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 9-4-3-4

Home record: 5-2-1-2

Road record: 4-2-2-2

Win percentage: .625 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 2. Utah has a standings point in 6 straight games.

Standings Points: 25

Last 10: 4-2-1-3. Standings points in 11 of last 13.

Goals per game: 2.95 (6th in the league). Total Goals: 59

Goals against per game: 3.00 (8th). Total Goals Allowed: 60

Shots per game: 31.90 (7th).

Shots against per game: 29.70 (2nd).

Power Play: 22.7 % - 17 for 75 (1st). - Utah has 9 power play goals in the last 7 games.

Penalty Kill: 81.9 % - 59 for 72 (11th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4 (Tied for 12th)

Record When Scoring First: 7-2-1. Utah has scored first in 10 of the 20 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 7 3

Opposition 2 8

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Pat Cannone (6)

Assists: Cannone/Matthew Boucher (10)

Points: Cannone (16)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8) Jack Jenkins leads active players at +7.

PIM: Teigan Zahn (28)

Power Play Points: Cannone (8)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (55)

Shooting Percentage: Ian Scheid (18.8 %) Joe Wegwerth (18.2 %) leads active Grizzlies.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone (2)

Wins: Peyton Jones/Brad Barone (4)

Save %: Brad Barone/Evan Buitenhuis (.935)

Goals Against Average: Buitenhuis (1.79).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 20 23 16 0 0 59 Utah Grizzlies 220 215 186 17 638

Opposition 17 21 15 3 4 60 Opposition 184 223 162 21 590

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.