ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 13, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Brandon Fehd, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jared Bethune, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
Kansas City:
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Rapid City:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve
Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Edmondson, D placed on reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Nick Minerva, D activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)
Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Kyle Marino, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Wichita:
Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve
