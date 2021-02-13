ECHL Transactions - February 13

February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 13, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Brandon Fehd, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jared Bethune, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jesse Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

Kansas City:

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Rapid City:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Edmondson, D placed on reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Nick Minerva, D activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Kyle Marino, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Wichita:

Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve

