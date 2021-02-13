Everblades Complete a Three-Win Road Trip

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Florida (16-5-0-1) defenseman Stefan LeBlanc had a goal and assist, while forward Levko Koper scored twice to send the Everblades past the South Carolina Stingrays (9-7-4-0) 5-1. With the victory, Florida has won the last four games against South Carolina.

FIRST STAR: Stefan LeBlanc - 1g, 1a

SECOND STAR: Jake Hildebrand - 27 svs

THIRD STAR: Dan DeSalvo - 1g

After almost 19 minutes of play, Florida finally broke through despite being out shot 12 to five in the first period. Gaining possession at South Carolina's blue line, Blades' LeBlanc dragged the puck towards the goal and buried a shot (18:50). It was LeBlanc's first goal of the season.

In the second period, South Carolina forward Dan DeSalvo scored on the power play to even the score at 1-1 (2:24).

Florida responded later in the second period with a tally from forward Koper. The play began when LeBlanc gained possession in the defensive zone. The defenseman skated down the right wing and around the goal to set up Koper for the one-time shot (14:13).

Late in the third period, the Everblades scored a flurry of goals to secure the win. For the third goal of the game, Joe Pendenza streaked past the South Carolina netminder Jake Kupsky, who was caught far from his goal (14:35). Less than 30 seconds later, McCarron backhanded a pass to Alex Kile, who snapped a wrist shot in front of the net (15:39). Then, Koper showed off his speed as he darted by two South Carolina defensemen and grabbed his second goal of the game (19:43).

The Everblades return home on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. to face the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam Vodka!

