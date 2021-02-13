Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Allen
February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and the Americans faceoff again Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. and Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Delmas on the Board
Mavericks defenseman Noah Delmas scored his first professional goal last Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies.
Point Streaks
Mavericks forwards Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid are on four game point streaks. Giorgio Estephan has six points on two goals and four assists in four games. Brodie Reid has eight points on two goals and six assists in four games.
Climbing the Ranks
The Mavericks have four ranked players. Forwards Giorgio Estephan and Brodie Reid are ranked in the Top 20 Scorers. Estephan is ranked number seven with 20 points and Reid is ranked number one with 24 points. Defenseman Willie Corrin is ranked fifth in the Top 20 Defensemen Scorers with 11 points. Goalie Matt Greenfield is ranked sixth in the Top 15 Goalies.
The Good Guys
The Mavericks are the league's least penalized team with 11.00 penalty minutes per game.
Player of the Month
Mavericks forward Brodie Reid was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. Reid scored eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
February 14 - Valentine's Day Ticket Special
February 15 - Matinee Game
February 23 - Food Special
February 26 - Hockey Bingo Night
Mavericks VIP Club Memberships
No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!
Membership includes:
Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)
One-of-a-kind pullover
$50 in concessions
$100 in Team Store merchandise
Official credential
Zamboni ride during game
PLUS
Invitation to three virtual calls with players and coaches
Invitation to two night practices open only to VIP Club members and their guests
Packages starting at $199. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!
