Blades Seek Fourth Straight Win

February 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL)







ESTERO, Fla. - After last night's 5-2 victory, the Florida Everblades (15-5-0-1) have now won three in a row, and have also taken the last three matchups against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-6-4-0). The Blades and Rays meet again tonight for the fifth time this season.

Florida's captain John McCarron has propelled the team with his play over the last two weeks. The forward rides a six-game point streak into tonight's action, and has scored goals in three of the last four games.

Everblades forward Michael Huntebrinker has been equally as lethal on the attack. Huntebrinker has found the back of the net in six of his last eight games, and currently reigns as the leading goal-scorer in the ECHL with 12 tallies.

Head Coach Brad Ralph will coach his 300th Everblades game tonight. Ralph has accumulated a 207-68-24 record so far with Florida and is currently in his fifth year with the team.

The Everblades have created some cushion for themselves in the Eastern Conference standings. Florida currently sits second in the Eastern Conference with a .738 point-percentage. South Carolina lags behind Florida in fourth place with a .579 mark. Florida, the third place Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-4-5-2, .625), and South Carolina are all chasing the Indy Fuel (14-3-1-0) at the top of the Eastern Conference (.806).

WHO: Florida Everblades at South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, S.C.

WHEN: Saturday, February 13 at 6:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

